Enough of Mumbai for Madhuri Dixit-Nene?

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has utilised the lockdown to try her hand at new things, be it setting up a kitchen garden or whipping up exotic dishes. Now, it's work calling the actor again — with many projects rolling in the city, word is that Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment has decided to resume the shoot of the Netflix series with Dixit by the month-end.

In March, Dixit had barely shot for a week in Mumbai before the pandemic-induced lockdown compelled the team to call time on the project. "The makers have decided to take the 15-day shoot to Nashik; they intend to film with a lean crew, adopting the bio-bubble mode. With the makers having already zeroed in on a bungalow for the leg, the production team has begun constructing the set at the site. Madhuri and the rest of the team are expected to drive down to Nashik by the month-end or early November," says a source. Tentatively titled Actress, Dixit's maiden web series is touted to be a suspenseful family drama that reflects the lives of those belonging to showbiz.

mid-day reached out to Dixit's team, which did not respond till press time.

