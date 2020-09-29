Enraged over barking, man shoots dog dead in Madhya Pradesh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A farmer was arrested on Monday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly shooting dead a dog after getting enraged over its continuous barking near his house, police said.

The accused, Pankaj Shukla, used his licenced gun to shoot the dog on Saturday, an official said. On the basis of a complaint from Priyanshu Jain, local unit president of NGO People for Animals, Shukla was arrested under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code, said Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni.

"Shukla used his licenced gun to shoot the animal on Saturday, and the firearm and two empty cartridges have been recovered. We are writing to the district administration to cancel Shukla's gun licence," Soni said. Shukla told police that the dog used to bark near his home and it had bitten several people, though he could not give names or any other details of such incidents, he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever