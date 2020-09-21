Enriching lives with his beautiful voice, Mukeesh Tomar has emerged as a successful Indian soulful singer

Singing in more than 600 commercial music shows, along with lending his voice in enhancing the landscape of Indian music, Mukeesh Tomar is gearing up for a Bollywood debut.

For the Indian scholars of music and all the music connoisseurs of the world, it is nothing less than an elevating experience to see how the music culture has grown over the years, and how India has been a major contributor to taking its musical culture on higher levels across the globe. Talking about Indian classical music, there has been a wave of new talent in this genre of music in India, and one prominent name in the field has made a huge impact, to not only enhance the music's culture but also in creating a soulful experience, he is Mukeesh Tomar.

Mukeesh Tomar is a trained singer in Hindustani classical vocal. As Indian classical music has been the foundation for all kinds of Indian music, incorporating the same to his light singing, Mukeesh Tomar has been enhancing the music culture by creating a soulful and magical experience for all his listeners.

Born on the 1st of October, Mukeesh Tomar is an incredible singer with a beautiful voice and has been involved with music since the early age of 6. He got trained under Guru Shri Manjeet Singh Ji for 14 years, keeping the tradition of guru-shishya parampara. With such rigorous training in the field of music, Mukeesh Tomar turned into a highly respected artist, who has navigated his learnings to the best of his abilities. He possesses exemplary skills as a brilliant soulful singer and is a very humble human being. His journey in the field furthered when he performed with Sangam Kala Group and excelled in the given opportunities. Mukeesh Tomar has always been highly inspired by legendary singers like Mohd Rafi Sahab and Sonu Nigam.

Mukeesh Tomar won a patriotic singing competition in 2000, organized by Doordarshan New Delhi. He has represented India in many cultural festivals abroad, which were organized by the Indian High Commission and Teamwork Arts. He got a wonderful opportunity to perform for the legendary actor Mr Amitabh Bachchan during the" India by Nile" festival in Egypt.

Mukeesh Tomar's dedication and the hunger to experiment also led him to participate in Indian Idol season 2, Sa Re Ga Ma pa Challenge 2005. He has also toured with ICCR to Russia, China and Japan for Indian festivals. He has travelled with Teamwork Arts for a musical called "A Bollywood love story" as a lead singer to Italy, Germany, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Switzerland, Singapore, Maldives, and other places. He has also been a part of a Musical Show called "Guide" by Teamwork Arts.

It is Mukeesh Tomar dedication and talent for the art that has helped him make it as a successful singer.

