Enrique, Anna Kournikova name newborn daughter Mary

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and former Russian tennis star wife, Anna Kournikova have revealed the name of their baby five weeks after her birth.

Enrique 44, and Anna, 38, had announced the arrival of their daughter in January. The couple are already parents of twins, Nicholas and Lucy, two.

Enrique referred to his daughter as Mary or Masha in Russian during an interview and said his twins love her.

"They actually love it. There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?' " the singer told People magazine.

