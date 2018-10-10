Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have 'more sex than before' after becoming parents

tennis

Singer Enrique Iglesias insists romance with former tennis ace Anna Kournikova is on the rise after they've become parents

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has revealed the birth of their twins has done wonders to his relationship with girlfriend Anna Kournikova and they are having more sex than ever. Kournikova delivered twins Nicholas and Lucy last December.

In an interview to British tabloid The Sun, Enrique said: "It's probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished." The couple met in 2001 when the tennis ace starred in his video for Escape, but they chose to stay tight-lipped about their relationship.



Twins Nicholas and Lucy

Now opening up on their romance for the first time, he said: "Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it's not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way. It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother. "It's incredible to watch a mum do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates