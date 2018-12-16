Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova put up Miami mansion for sale

Dec 16, 2018, 14:36 IST | A Correspondent

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the house was built in 2017 for Anna's grandparents, but they are not keen on living in the 6,800-sq-ft property

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova put up Miami mansion for sale
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Singer Enrique Iglesias and partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova put up their $4.85 million (R34.88 cr) Miami mansion for sale after family found it too big. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the house was built in 2017 for Anna's grandparents, but they are not keen on living in the 6,800-sq-ft property.

The couple had purchased the property for $1.8 million (Rs 12.94 cr) in 2015. The mansion consists of six bedrooms and six-and-half-bathrooms. It has a swimming pool, a covered terrace and an outdoor kitchen.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

enrique iglesiastennis news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Yuvraj Singh's best moments in cricket: From the Natwest final to 6 sixes in an over

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK