Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova put up Miami mansion for sale

Singer Enrique Iglesias and partner, former tennis star Anna Kournikova put up their $4.85 million (R34.88 cr) Miami mansion for sale after family found it too big. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the house was built in 2017 for Anna's grandparents, but they are not keen on living in the 6,800-sq-ft property.

The couple had purchased the property for $1.8 million (Rs 12.94 cr) in 2015. The mansion consists of six bedrooms and six-and-half-bathrooms. It has a swimming pool, a covered terrace and an outdoor kitchen.

