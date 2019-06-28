Enrique Iglesias calls India one of his favourite places
Enrique Iglesias who is known for his songs like "Bailando" and "Hero", considers India one of his favourite places in the world
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is known for his songs like "Bailando" and "Hero", considers India one of his favourite places in the world. Sharing a throwback video from his India visit, Iglesias took to Twitter and wrote: "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you India... can't wait to be back."
View this post on Instagram
#TBT great times working with @romeosantos @roselyn_sanchez and badass @officialdannytrejo #Loco
In the video, Iglesias is seen giving an interview to a reporter in a car in Spanish and suddenly an Indian fan comes near him riding on a bike and compliments the 44-year-old singer.
Enrique's fans from India were touched by his gesture.
One of the social media users commented: "We can't wait too. Please come soon! Love from India."
Another one commented: "We love you too."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Sayani Gupta tells what made Ayushmann Khurrana cry during the making of Article 15