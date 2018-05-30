Enrique Iglesias misses girlfriend Anna Kournnikova and twins 'like crazy' on tour

Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias, 42, has said that performing for his fans is the second best thing for him, after being home



Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias, 42, has said that performing for his fans is the second best thing for him, after being home. After performing to a packed audience in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday, Iglesias said he is missing girlfriend and former tennis star Anna Kournikova and their five-month-old twins Nicholas and Lucy.



Anna Kournikova

"I miss my family like crazy. But I love doing what I do, which is being on stage and just being surrounded by my fans. Those are the two things I love most in my life," he told British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

Though many artists are hesitant to perform in tension-filled Israel, Iglesias said he never had second thoughts about performing there. "I have sung in so many countries around the world during conflicts. my music is not about politics," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates