Enrol your kid for one-of-a-kid literature workshop in Mumbai

They will be exposed to puppetry, magic and the art of telling stories through drawings

Kids have a rare affinity for comics, says writer and illustrator Lavanya Karthik, most known for her comic series Ninja Nani and children's book Neel on Wheels, which recently won the Children First: Writing Contest.

Karthik along with renowned storyteller Usha Venkatraman and magician Urban Shamans will be coming together for the second edition of the Enchantico Lit pop. Organised by Enchantico — a curated book subscription box for kids — the workshop will include several fun-filled sessions for children between the age groups of five and 12. "The idea is to introduce kids to all kinds of books and literature," says Sangram Surve, co-founder of Enchantico. While Shamans will teach kids how to do mind-boggling magic with cards, coins, sponge balls, rubber bands, rings and even headphones, Venkatraman, a passionate puppetry artiste, will introduce children to the world of storytelling with her monsoon narratives.



Lavanya Karthik

Karthik, who will be conducting an hour-long drawing workshop, says, "I will start with a reading from the first book in my Ninja Nani series, Ninja Nani and the Bumbling Burglars. After this, we will together work on creating some fun comic characters and a short comic strip."

A self-taught comic artiste, Karthik, who has conducted several such workshops in the past, says that children take to comics very easily.

"They are always brimming with ideas, and tend to create some fantastic characters. When one is not restricted by words, you will be surprised with what they come up with."

She remembers being most amused, when a kid drew a cardboard box, and made a character and interesting storyline out of it. "Because kids are mostly exposed to superheroes, their favourite go-to characters are them or aliens. But, sometimes, they find inspiration in the most unlikeliest of places," she says.

When: July 1, 9.30 AM

Where: SNDT Women's University, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West

For details: enchantico.in

