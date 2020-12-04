Ensure just compensation to the Coastal Road-affected

Two years after beginning the Coastal Road project, the BMC is finally focussing on compensating fishermen for the loss in their livelihood they would incur. In a welcome professional move, the civic body has issued tenders to appoint consultants for studying the damage, shortlisting the number of fishermen affected by the project and finalising compensation.

There should be absolute transparency from stage 1 of this compensation endeavour, which means that the tender process and then awarding of the contract or work to the consultant should be spot on and not mired in any controversy. We have seen projects or infra riddled with accusations of corruption or favouritism from the start, and this is something that should be avoided here. While there will always be those who raise bogus questions and file dubious claims, if there is any merit or credibility in accusations, they must be quickly and effectively dealt with, so that any wrongdoing is scotched at the inception stage itself.

While this may sound trivial, and given our unfortunate track record, may have a cynical citizenry saying, 'ho-hum, so what's new', one has to start changing and building confidence in the public.

To appoint specialists to decide on compensation to those adversely affected by projects sounds good but it must have clarity, fairness and transparency as the bedrock for it to work.

We already hear some fisherfolk complaining about them not being factored into this compensation scheme, or other complaints - each should be dealt with.

The Coastal Road has already cleared so many speed bumps and seems on its way. Yet, with all that steel and concrete, let us not forget the humane aspect, dealing with project-affected people in an absolutely just and equitable manner. This should be one of the milestones on the Coastal roadmap.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news