Enter the jungle

For 27 years, Erika Cunha has played the role of an early childhood educationist, making innovative worksheets for young children. The last few months, though, have disturbed her no end. Watching her 18-month-old granddaughter stare blanky at the screen, while attending classes online, made her feel helpless. "I have always emphasised the importance of art and craft and sticking activities to develop motor and sensory skills of children. In times like these, we've seen how parents too, are at a loss on how to do creative activities with their kids," says Cunha, who decided to use her knowledge and expertise in the field to create an animal habitat book series called Brainteasers.

The workbooks, which come in a set of two, help tiny tots challenge their young minds. "I feel that children, especially now, need more hands-on learning and time away from online modules. Through these books, parents and kids can enjoy interactive learning. The hands-on cutting and sticking activities are vital for a child's development," she adds.

It wasn't a surprise that Cunha chose animals as the central theme of her book series. An animal lover herself, she feels that children too, are drawn to them. "Animals and nature are undeniably intertwined and it is important that children understand this bond, so that the ecosystem remains in balance."



Erika Cunha

The workbooks are ideal for kids aged two to three-and-a-half years and three to six years respectively. "It took a month to create them and the creative process involved thinking of a concept and then simplifying it," she explains.

The books provide children well thought out concepts, presented through worksheets and cut-paste craft activities. "The animal fact sheets offer kids great insight into animals and their special habitats. The book also has worksheets aimed at developing essential vocabulary, basic concepts and motor skills," she adds.

Prices: Rs 1,300+ delivery

To order: 9821026287

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news