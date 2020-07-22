Entering the Big League, DON Cinema Shows Massive Hike of 700 percent in Popularity

With the nationwide lockdown confining us within our homes, the engagement on OTT platforms has risen tremendously. However, doing fantastic business apart from all other OTTs in India is Mehmood Ali's DON CINEMA. Upon talking about DON Cinema’s subscription and popularity, Mehmood Ali said, "I was amazed to see a 700 percent hike in the subscribers for DON Cinema, reaching from just around 1 lakh to more than 8 lakh post-lockdown. I am speechless, and filled with gratitude for so much love that the audiences have given!"

Mehmood Ali also explained the reason why DON Cinema has gradually become so popular, despite no aggressive marketing being done to promote the platform. "We have completely relied on the word-of-mouth of people as I feel that is the best review you can get. The movie library at DON Cinema includes over 2000 cinematic masterpieces that you will not get to see anywhere, from movie-geniuses all around the world. We are also streaming around 70 web series that are being very well-received by the viewers. Moreover, our revolutionary concept OMT – ONLINE MOVIE THEATRE is also a very popular feature that people want to use as we stream brand new films every Friday – who doesn’t want to watch new films without paying exorbitant amounts, and from the comfort of their home? I introduced this novel idea in 2019 and today you will see other platforms also trying to establish the same. We released ‘Yaaram’ in March on OMT and got over 2 lakh viewers for it! So I’d say people are finding unique content on Don Cinema, with easy access and no daylight robbery in subscription charges."

Mehmood Ali was recently embroiled in a controversy regarding the release of the famous Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God', on DON Cinema. "This film is Iran’s official entry to the Oscars, and those who love and study films know about how legendary a filmmaker Majid Majidi is. I feel it is unreasonable to ask to ban its release, as the film is already being streamed worldwide without permission. In contrast, fatwas are being declared against the filmmaker as well as the legendary AR Rahman for providing music to the film, and I feel this is unfair. Before commencing shoot, all necessary research had been done, permissions and approvals were obtained and it was made keeping all relevant viewpoints in mind. I truly believe that this remarkable film should reach people if only for Majid Majidi’s magnificence of how it has been made."

Mehmood Ali's vision for DON Cinema is to take it to new heights, and he is positive that it will happen soon. "Our future ventures are going to be as content-oriented as right now, along with being entertaining, and I am looking forward to launching good projects. I believe in the near future, DON Cinema will reach a pedestal where no one would be able to overlook it."

