Entire political career is transparent, doesn't need anyone's certificate: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he has always maintained transparency in his 25-year long political career and he does not need anyone's certificate.

"I have not seen the notice of the Delhi High Court yet. I have seen only the news on television. I will give my version to the court after reading the notice but I would like to say that I have always maintained transparency in my 25-year long career and I do not need anyone's certificate," he said responding to an election petition filed against him in the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court sought the response of the Union Minister on a petition seeking to declare his election from Chandni Chowk as 'void' on grounds that he had provided inaccurate information in his recent Lok Sabha election affidavit.

The petitioner Arun Kumar, who is a resident of Chandni Chowk, has alleged that Vardhan did not disclose the true cost of a residential apartment purchased by his wife in Dwarka. In his 2014 affidavit, Vardhan had mentioned the purchase cost of the said flat as Rs 62,50,000 but his 2019 election affidavit says that the flat costs Rs 70,00,000.

A single-member bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued Harsh Vardhan a notice and scheduled the case for hearing on September 24.

