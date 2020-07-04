Entrepreneur Ahmed Khalfan Yasin Speaks About The Challenging Phase While Establishing His Business

Not every businessman is Ahmed khalfan Yasin to get the business legacy inherited by their ancestors. Some businessmen have created a path for themselves and are successful names today. Ahmed khalfan Yasin is the classic example who is a self-made millionaire. The young businessman Ahmed khalfan Yasin always had exposure to the business world.

One of UAE's richest and youngest business moguls,Ahmed khalfan Yasin is venturing into Central Africa’s largely untapped market with a vision to generate economic growth and transformation in the region.

According to him, earning huge amount of money requires a skill. He suggests that merely sitting back and doing savings from monthly earnings won’t lead to the path of millionaires. Ahmad believes that rich people are those who know the right tactics about making investments. “The more you invest, the more you learn about the depth of financial markets. Very few dare to take risks to start a business because fixed salaries create a notion of secured future”, states Ahmad. The entrepreneur never had the thought to work under somebody and that was the right decision made by him.

