Entrepreneur and Fashion Designer Hetal Desai promotes India culture with her creative designs

Hetal Desai of Veer Fashion Studio is a well-known fashion designer and entrepreneur based in Melbourne whose designs are a symbolic representation of Indian culture.

Originally Hailing from Gujarat, Hetal Desai began her career as a fashion designer right after graduating from BRDS, Ahmedabad. Within no time, Hetal's Veer Fashion Studio has become a prominent name and a go to brand for celebrities and other people who prefer the brand right before any celebration.

Hetal offers a wide range of collections. From traditional outfits to modern casual wear to ethic and fusion wear, a lot of effort is put into creating perfect outfits that are not just unique but also focus on customers satisfaction.

Hetal's traditional wear is a major hit amongst the Gujarati community. Her specialisation in making Rabari dress, a special community-based outfit has got her immense praises from people across the nation.

Currently residing in Australia, Hetal manages her business in India with the help of her mom and her sister along with a big team comprising of craftsman and labourers.

Hetal Desai has won several awards in the past for her huge body of work and is looking forward to expanding her business in the foreign market as well and carve a niche for her brand globally.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.