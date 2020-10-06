Entrepreneur Jiya Sosa's online tutorials for upcoming makeup artists gets tremendous response

One of the biggest advantages that the Internet has brought is the possibility of receiving information about all kinds of events in real-time. Nowadays, with the help of smartphones and the Internet, anyone can get access to the virtual world, sharing live news with the rest of the world.

Following the trend, successful entrepreneur and popular makeup artist, Jiya Sosa too has been making the most out of the digital medium to help the budding artists learn the basic nuances of beauty and grooming.

With an experience of more than fifteen years in the industry, Jiya has carved a niche for herself and is currently one of the prominent names in the beauty and wellness industry.

From last five years, the entrepreneur has been conducting online tutorial and Facebook live sessions to train and guide people owing to which Jiya has witnessed a hike on her social media where people across the nation have participated and joined in huge numbers.



Jiya has always been passionate and dedicated to her work. Her impeccable makeup skills and ability to transform a person’s beauty has uplifted her career and how.

She has also been touted as the Live Queen of India and was awarded by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the year 2019 in Gujarat. In addition, she was also awarded as the rising star of India in 2019 in Haryana by Himanshu Khurrana.

With a passion to establish her venture in the glamour industry has been taking Jiya places. She has till done a total of six international workshops in Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, East Africa and Johar Baharu.

Jiya has been associated with various international projects, some of them fall under the domain of photoshoots, television industry, print advertisements, music videos, fashions shows, to name a few.

