Entrepreneur Mahir Khetwani's modern business tactics helped him climb his career ladder

Being an entrepreneur comes with a lot of responsibilities. It's the idea and tactics woven by the entrepreneur solely help them pave their way to success. Likewise, Mahir Khetwani, a young mind in the business world is marching ahead with his fresh and modern-day approaches to take his empire to new heights.

Carry forwarding his dad's business, Mahir is presently the director of Rosa Group, a Construction entity, a pioneering developer of integrated master-planned communities. The Group has transformed the real estate sector in Thane.

It wasn't easy for Mahir to introduce his brand new tactics into the business that was run by his family for ages. With his sheer dedication and hard work, Mahir was able to take the business to a new level by keeping in mind the core values of the company.

Even though Mahir was new to the business world he didn't let his newness come into the way of his journey to success. He invested hours studying the market and came up with the best ideas that worked in favour of his venture, thus pushing him to expand his business by tapping into newer markets.

After working hard from the past couple of years, this dynamic entrepreneur now deals into construction, sales, finance, and marketing with utmost excellence.

Apart from being a magnificent entrepreneur, Mahir is even fond of automobiles. He has a wide range of premium cars right from Lamborghini Huracan to Rolls Royce Drophead coupe to Mercedes AMG G63. He is also planning to venture into the entertainment industry. Being an avid movie watch watcher has pushed him to try his hands into filmmaking and is currently working towards achieving his dream project.

