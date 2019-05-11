Entrepreneur mother on embracing motherhood and birth of her child

national

A 32-year-old young mother, Akansha Bhargava shares her motherhood journey. Here's her story...

Akansha Bhargava

Aakanksha Bhargava was born in Kolkata, India into a business family. When she was just 7 years old, her family relocated to Delhi where she graduated from Hindu College. As a career, Aakanksha pursued and successfully completed her MBA from SP Jain School of Management. From there began her journey to become one of India's successful women CEOs. A 32-year-old young mother, Akansha Bhargava shares her motherhood journey. Here's her story...

"It is often a tough one for women who are doing things at their pace and in their own way to step back and think of having a baby, because the normal thought that rushes through the mind is of a break in life, life not being the same, having to compromise, having to give up etc … By God's grace, I found my calling very early and have been spearheading my job for many years, have a job that makes me travel extensively and explore the world. I feel I almost had a perfect set up and was living it up fully my way and happily with my wonderful family. I had often thought of how challenging, difficult it would be when I decide to have a baby. How would I make a place for the second one or more importantly was it even possible to feel so much love all over again?

January 5, 2018 everything changed for me and I knew my life would never be the same again. There was a tiny life within me, whose essence wasn’t yet felt but the impact was! I was told by my doctor to be on the bed for my first trimester and rest as much as I had a high-risk pregnancy. For someone who in the last 11 years had not sat a single day idle at home, this looked like a daunting task, But I told myself it was just a few months and then I will be on my toes and enjoy my pregnancy and probably travel again. Time ticked, I did meet some clients in the middle, went to the office for a few days here and there and crossed the first leg. During this phase, my father had a stroke and we had to get an angioplasty done for him. But all went by and I was ready to welcome the second trimester with all positivity. I thought the difficult bit was over. But to my surprise, I had a severe issue with my cervix, and I could have gone into labour anytime had it not been detected. That led to surgery during my pregnancy and then I was told to be on complete bed rest without even sitting for the rest of my pregnancy. I was almost in shock and depression.

Entrepreneurship teaches you to be strong, determined, take risks, fight it out but it doesn’t prepare anyone for motherhood! For the first time, I had to sit back and take a “break “from my work /office and yet had to stay all positive. I remember looking at the clock restlessly from morning to evening to see the day through and literally count days. I used to call my teams at home to discuss cases, issues but I knew this year would not be the same as other years and I will have to let time pass. The service industry is an unexpected journey that you take every day , some of the challenges are unforeseen and they do affect in the long term.

However time passed, and I was blessed with a beautiful angel in August. She was a pre-term baby but the fighter that she was she came out all healthy and hearty. I was 32 kgs plus with several stitches and major health hazards. I had forgotten how it was to walk normally or to eat normally. I had thought I may never be able to go back with the same energy and strength. But to my surprise I think God had different plans and so did Samaira. She and I both were ready to go to work on Day 32. It’s incredible how motherhood has given me double the strength to go for my dreams and live my life unapologetically as I feel I owe this to my baby and my husband who believes in me abundantly and are supporting me so much. Since then she is 6 months today, she taken 12 trips with me, 2 conferences, 16 meetings and many more wonderful days at the office where we work and play. I always knew this was the way I would have wanted, and I am glad it worked out. I am not sure why women are asked to make a choice between their passions and a child. There cannot be a choice, why can’t a woman have it all if she is prepared for it and really wants it.

The society around us stereotypes a lot of things but thank god for my family who just let me be. Thank god for Samaira who is today, the biggest inspiration of my life and everything revolves around her but she knows it already that she would always be my second baby and job will always be my first one."

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates