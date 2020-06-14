Search

Entrepreneur Samir Bangara passes away; Vishal Dadlani mourns the loss

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 13:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, remembering Samir Bangara, "Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain."

Samir Bangara (Picture courtesy/Twitter account @samirbangara)
Samir Bangara (Picture courtesy/Twitter account @samirbangara)

Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media, passed away in a car accident on June 14, 2020. Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to mourn the untimely loss of the entrepreneur.

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please! [sic]"

Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma also offered condolences on Twitter. 

Filmmaker Guneet Monga too expressed her grief. She wrote on social media, "I lost my superpower today @samirbangara. You have been a mentor/friend/business guide and the biggest cheerleader... You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can't believe this. Please come back [sic]"

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Pens An Emotional Letter As Her Father-In-Law Passes Away

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, "Such shocking news. This is terrible."

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit too took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Samir Bangara.

Entrepreneur Mahesh Murthy too expressed sadness over the untimely demise of Bangara. He tweeted, "Really really really shocked to hear of @samirbangara passing away. We spent many months together @Indiagames with @vishalgondal and then in his later ventures too. Gosh. You will be missed man! [sic]"

Armaan Malik tweeted, "Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family..."

Kubbra Sait also tweeted about the loss:

Our condolences to his family!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK