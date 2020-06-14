Entrepreneur Samir Bangara passes away; Vishal Dadlani mourns the loss

Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media, passed away in a car accident on June 14, 2020. Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to mourn the untimely loss of the entrepreneur.

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please! [sic]"

Much love & strength to the family.



Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma also offered condolences on Twitter.

Just heard the terrible news of @samirbangara passing away, I literally cannot believe it. He was such a nice guy, fit, young, well spoken, helpful & has built so many successful careers,I am shocked. My deepest condolences & strength to his family & everyone at @MyQyuki #rip

Filmmaker Guneet Monga too expressed her grief. She wrote on social media, "I lost my superpower today @samirbangara. You have been a mentor/friend/business guide and the biggest cheerleader... You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can't believe this. Please come back [sic]"

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, "Such shocking news. This is terrible."

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit too took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Samir Bangara.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @samirbangara. Deepest condolences to his family and the @MyQyuki team.

Entrepreneur Mahesh Murthy too expressed sadness over the untimely demise of Bangara. He tweeted, "Really really really shocked to hear of @samirbangara passing away. We spent many months together @Indiagames with @vishalgondal and then in his later ventures too. Gosh. You will be missed man! [sic]"

Armaan Malik tweeted, "Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family..."

Kubbra Sait also tweeted about the loss:

What? This is devastating.

Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara

May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart.

ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/RsZ99cazZ2 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 14, 2020

Our condolences to his family!

