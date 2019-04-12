Entry deadline for Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Awards extended to April 15

national

Representational Picture

The Mumbai Press Club, a prominent body of journalists in the city, has extended the deadline for submission of entries for its prestigious RedInk Awards to April 15. The decision was taken after several journalists and

editors requested that the time for submission be extended, the Club said.



For the 9th edition of the awards, a new category of 'The Arts' has been added, with sub-categories 'Fine Arts' and 'Performing Arts'. In all, awards will be given in 15 categories, including reporting/ investigation in subjects including Politics, Crime, Economics, Environment, Human Rights, Sports, and Science and Innovation.



Last year, the RedInk Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on veteran journalist Mark Tully.

