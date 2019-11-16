Entry fee waived off for 25 mid-day readers

Must attend

If you don't have the time to travel to Ladakh, but want to taste Pakthuk, a noodle soup with yak cheese from Nubra Valley, take a taxi to Mahalaxmi.



The debut edition of Isuzu X Food Festival 2019 opens today at the Royal Western Turf Club, offering foodies the chance to eat and buy quaint regional dishes from across the country, and outside. The organisers 70EMG are promising to have you try red-ant chutney from Chhatisgarh, gur gur chai from Ladakh, momos from three different cultures (Tibetan, Ladakhi and Naga) and Odiya temple food. Local brews, hunger games, a kids zone and music, what more can you ask for on a weekend?

And since Sunday mid-day is media partner at X Food, there's some interesting reading on offer too. Head to the Food Coma zone, and relax at the Sunday mid-day lounge with a copy of the day's edition to stay updated about all that's unfolding in Mumbai while you chill.

The rules:

The first 25 people to walk in with a physical copy of mid-day dated November 16, will get free entry.

You will need to carry along a valid government ID (Passport/Aadhaar/Pan card).

If one person comes with multiple people (max three allowed per copy shown), they will be allowed in until we don't cross the number 25.

Show your mid-day copy to the staff at the Media Desk located inside the Box Office to get your free pass.

From November 16, 4 pm to 10 pm

At Members Lawns, Royal Western Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates