Environment conscious Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh opt for home solar system

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have set up solar power at their Punjab home. The couple feels strongly about the environment and wishes to do whatever they can in order to protect and conserve it.

Says Basra, "It's our duty to contribute towards our environment. By setting up solar power at our Punjab residence, I must say that it's the best possible way to avoid any environmental hazards as the overuse of electricity can be detrimental. We would like our planet to have a better environment with less pollution. Fossil fuels, which is used to generate electricity, is one of the most dangerous hazards to the planet, so we should avoid it. If you can and if you have the ability to do, everyone should set solar power."

The celebrity couple hopes to inspire others to take the solar route as well.

