Environment department left red-faced after calling crocodile a mammal on Twitter

The Ministry of Environment, Forest had a foot-in-mouth moment after they mentioned a crocodile – a reptile as a mammal in one of their tweet. As a result, the MoEF&CC had to face huge criticism from nature lovers and wildlife experts post which the tweet was deleted.

MOEF&CC on Thursday, through its official Twitter handle tweeted a picture of crocodile saying – "The Western Ghats, high mountain forest ecosystem influences both the inhabitants and Indian monsoon weather pattern. #SahyadriMountains"

Herpetologist Varad Giri said, "The MOEF&CC is the face of Indian wildlife and when its official twitter handle tweets wrong things then it damages the image of the entire department. What is shocking is the fact that the person who made the graphic was not aware that a highly charismatic species like the crocodile is not a mammal but a reptile."



The tweet (now deleted) garnered a lot of criticism

Talking to mid-day, Wildlife Conservationist, Kedar Gore from The Corbett Foundation said, "The image that was tweeted with a crocodile picture and information saying that it was a mammal is not a mistake but a blunder because a school going child can also make a difference between a mammal and a reptile. I think that the department should give basic training to the people or team handling social media about wildlife and species so that in future such mistakes are not repeated."

Tadoba's killer tiger finally caught

The KT1 tiger which was allegedly responsible for the death of five humans in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was captured by the Forest Department on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the development, a Forest Department official said, "The tiger was captured by the team with the help of veterinary doctor and he was moved to Gorewada zoo on Thursday evening." On June 11, mid-day had reported about how the big cat had killed five humans in the last three months near the Kolara buffer zone and core zone of Tadoba.

