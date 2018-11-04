Eoin Morgan marries girlfriend Tara Ridgway

cricket

England's ODI skipper Eoin Morgan tied the knot with his girlfriend Tara Ridgway at the historic Babington House in Somerset on Friday. Their families held sparklers as the couple came out of the wedding chapel.

Tara, who is a London-based marketing coordinator for a fashion house, met Morgan in 2010 when she was only 17. According to a report in adelaidenow.com.au, their wedding was attended by 130 guests. The guests included the parents of Tara — father David and mother Meredith.

Morgan's friend and former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum, Alastair Cook, Jason Roy, Steve Finn, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler too attended the ceremony. On Saturday, Morgon posted this picture (left) on his Twitter handle and wrote: "What an amazing day with @TaraRidgway."

