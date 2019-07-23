Eoin Morgan plays cricket with an Afghan family in the park

cricket

Recently, Eoin Morgan showed that he is a class apart off the pitch as well. On Monday, the Irishman took to Twitter and revealed that while he was walking back home after dinner, an Afghan family asked him to play a game, to which he obliged.

Eoin Morgan with an Afghan family. (Pic/ Eoin Morgan Twitter)

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been the toast of the nations after leading his side to its first-ever World Cup triumph.

Morgan, who played a vital role as England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's on July 14, showed his spirit and sportsmanship during the course of the showpiece event.

The 32-year-old also posted a picture of his meeting, in which, the Afghan family can be seen all smiles. "On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family…#ThePowerofsport," tweeted Morgan.

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

Afghanistan's newly appointed captain Rashid Khan, was the one among many to reply on his tweet and called him a "legend".

Legend ðð»ðð»ðð» — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

Other Twitter users also could not stop commenting on the England captain's post:

Bet you scored about 500 ð — Rob (@Rob_Green97) July 22, 2019

Thank you for the love Champ! — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 22, 2019

You didn't hit another 17 sixes did you captain?! ð¤­ðð — Rob Fisher (@rob_fisher_efc) July 22, 2019

Not surprised the Arsenal fan didn’t want her face shown. — Steve Doyle (@stevedoyle1976) July 22, 2019

Eoin Morgan will next be seen playing for Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam tournament beginning August 30, 2019.

With inputs from IANS

