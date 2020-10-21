Eoin Morgan worried about bubble burnout

Eoin Morgan and Jason Holder have expressed their reservations about players spending long periods of time in bio-secure bubbles, warning that it can lead to "extreme burnout" Both Morgan and Holder have spent time in bio-secure bubbles over the past few months, including the one put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"We managed to fulfil all of our international fixtures for the summer. That was an unbelievable achievement for the teams that came across and the commitment the ECB showed. We're extremely fortunate enough to be back playing," Morgan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Morgan skipper added that players can't be expected to spend extended periods in these bubble. "You can drill a player both mentally and physically. And it can cause extreme burnout, which nobody wants to see," he said. Holder, who led the West Indies squad to England was in complete agreement with Morgan.

"It's been demanding. It has been challenging. I'm blessed to be still working. But something needs to be thought of in order to just try to free up things a little bit more for the players' mental health," Holder added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever