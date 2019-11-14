EOW arrests 35-year-old auditor in PMC bank fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probing the alleged Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud of Rs 4,355 crore recently arrested another auditor. The accused has been identified as Ankita Kirdat, 35, an internal auditor of the bank. So far, seven others have been arrested in the case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to EOW, it was her responsibility to timely examine financial transactions of the bank. The investigation has revealed that she, too, ignored the alleged fraud in the bank. An officer said it is necessary to interrogate her in police custody as to understand what benefit she got for overlooking illegal financial transactions within the bank like other auditors. She was also responsible for monthly audit of all transactions, but she did not point out the ongoing financial irregularities in the bank."

He said she was called for questioning based on the information collected from the previous arrests and the documents available with them. "Her response to the queries made by the investigating officer was unsatisfactory and hence, she was taken into custody for further investigation," the officer said.

Ankita, was produced before the court and sent to custody of special investigation team of EOW till November 18.

Earlier, on Monday, the SIT arrested auditors Jayesh Sanghani and Ketan Lakdawala for their role in overlooking the fraud and hiding the NPA's from RBI. The agency also said that they were appointed by the masterminds of the case and were associated with the bank since the past 20 years.

