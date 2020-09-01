E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2

"No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.

Maharashtra buses to run at 100 per cent capacity with bubble seating



The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.



Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever