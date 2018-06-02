EPFO official arrested in bribery case
Avinash Patra, an enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi area while allegedly accepting the bribe from a contractor, a CBI official said
The CBI on Saturday arrested an official of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
Avinash Patra, an enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi area while allegedly accepting the bribe from a contractor, a CBI official said. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against Patra.
The contractor, engaged to maintain the gardens on the premises of EPFO offices, had complained that Patra demanded a bribe from him, threatening to create trouble for him otherwise.
Patra will be produced before a court tomorrow, the CBI official said.
