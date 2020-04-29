Epic battles

Back in the late 1980s, when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana used to be telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday morning, the streets across the country would bear a deserted look. Today, our streets are deserted for an entirely different reason, but the popular series is back to being aired on our TV screens, helping different generations in families relive their memories of the epic show.



Shivangi and Gagan Takkar of Couple Sabha

Alpha Youth Club, a community that hosts events for families and friends, decided to take the excitement one step further, by organising an online quiz-based on the epic. The questions will revolve around the life of Ram, who is called the Maryada Purushottam of family values. After signing up, a link to a WhatsApp group will be emailed to the participants and a unique code will be shared on the day of the event, for entering the quiz room. Three winners will be awarded with a cash prize via Google Pay, Paytm or PhonePe, based on who gives the fastest correct answers.



Harsh Agarwal (left) and Harsh Dayma of Alpha Youth Club

Another community-based organisation, Couple Sabha, is hosting a Ramayana-themed quiz night so that families can include children and senior citizens to spend some quality time bonding over a brain-teasing game. Explaining the rules, Gagan Takkar, co-founder of Couple Sabha says, "There will be two rounds of 10 questions each. After a question is posed, the participant who is fastest in replying with a 'yes' gets to answer first. Only 30 to 40 per cent of participants will be able to qualify for the final round."

On April 29 (Alpha Youth Club quiz) and May 3 (Couple Sabha quiz) CALL 8866222994

Log on to insider.in;

Cost Rs 49 onwards

