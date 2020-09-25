Episode 2.0

Food: Flavourful

With Delhi and Bengaluru being the usual suspects, it's not often that a flagship bar property from Kolkata opens in the city. When young restaurateur Avik Chatterjee chose Powai to open his Kolkata bar, Episode One, late last year, we were excited about his modern interpretation of the gymkhana culture of India. Besides, it offered delicious bar food and dumpling options that we ended up savouring on multiple occasions while hopping across pubs in the new restaurant-centric property where it is located.

With such culinary wanderings becoming a thing of the past in this pandemic era, on a rainy day recently, we happen to be reminded of a fun anecdote that Chatterjee had shared with us during our visit, about a dish on their menu: Cheetos crusted slider. This was a fun invention that Chatterjee loved to create during his college days in London. While most of our favorites from their original menu are missing from their truncated delivery menu (which we don't mind, as their delicate dumplings and rolls aren't of the delivery-variety), we are excited to spot the Cheetos slider and call for the potato version (Rs 125) as well as their 5 formaggi tartufo pizza (Rs 395).



Cheetos crusted slider

We reminisce about their chicken meatballs, Tollygunge Club-style and a glass of their lychee lemongrass carbon lemonade that was part of their innovative cocktails-on-tap section. No cocktails on-tap to sip on now, we pop open a beer instead, and take a bite of their loaded pizza, topped with buffalo mozzarella, cheddar, brie, parmesan and goat cheese, which makes for the perfect cheesy indulgence on a rained in night. The Cheetos burger ensconced in a shiny brioche bun made for a crispy delight, which we wished we were savouring at the bar after packing off a tough day at work.

We might not have their Old-fashioned with a twist in hand, but the Cheetos burger did remind us of gallivanting in what feels like another era.

Time Noon to 11 pm

Call 9324942117 (delivery Cheetos crusted slider radius: Powai to Saki Naka))

Episode One didn’t know we had ordered. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

