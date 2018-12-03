EPL: Arsenal display class as they down Tottenham Hotspurs 4-2

football

Arsenalâs Aubameyang says Gunners stayed mentally strong to beat Spurs 4- 2 despite trailing at half- time

Arsenal’s Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal against Tottenham in an EPL tie at London yesterday. pic/ Gett y Images English Premier League London: Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang said Arsenal were confident they could fight back against Tottenham despite seeing their early lead wiped out at the Emirates yesterday.

Unai Emery’s side extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions after battling back from 2- 1 down at half- time in the Premier League thriller to win 4- 2.

Gritty Gunners Aubameyang’s penalty had put Arsenal ahead before Eric Dier’s header and a Harry Kane spot- kick gave Tottenham the lead at the break. Arsenal hit back in thrilling style.

Aubameyang levelled the scores at 2- 2 with a long- range equaliser before Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to put Arsenal ahead and Lucas Torreira sealed the points with his first goal for the club.

“After the first goal we conceded we had a moment where we were a bit down, but at half- time we were confident,” Aubameyang said. “We knew that we can do it in the second half. With the fans, the atmosphere, we felt strong and could go for the win. I think we can see always in the second half we played well, we don’t give up. That’s the mentality.” The win lifts Arsenal above Tottenham into fourth in the table, but Aubameyang said that was not the main concern.

'The most important thing is the present right now,' he said.

'We are looking of course to continue this series. We are still winning games and we’re on an unbeaten run so we have to keep going.' Chelsea see off Fulham Meanwhile, Chelsea bounced back from their first EPL defeat of the season to see off local rivals Fulham 2- 0 yesterday, with goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus- Cheek putting the gloss on a mixed performance.

