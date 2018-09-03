EPL: Arsenal end away blues with victory at Cardiff

football

Lacazette started his first game under Emery with Aubameyang deployed on the left of the attack and supported by Ozil and Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Mesut Ozil during an EPL tie v Cardiff. Pic/AFP

Arsenal lifted their awayday blues with a 3-2 Premier League victory at Cardiff. Shkodran Mustafi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead before Alexandre Lacazette settled matters nine minutes from time.

Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward grabbed equalisers as Cardiff scored their first goals since returning to the Premier League, but Arsenal held on for only their second away league win in 2018. Mesut Ozil was restored to the Arsenal line-up after missing the first win of the Unai Emery reign. Lacazette started his first game under Emery with Aubameyang deployed on the left of the attack and supported by Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, the Welshman back at his first club.

Arsenal attempted to reassert their earlier authority after the break as Cardiff were penned back. Lacazette shot over with his back to goal and Mustafi almost profited from another set-piece. The pressure told after 62 minutes when Lacazette touched Ozil's pass onto Aubameyang and the Gabon forward found the bottom corner of Etheridge's net from 20 yards. But Cardiff were level eight minutes later when Sean Morrison beat Ramsey in an aerial mismatch from Joe Ralls' free-kick.

Morrison intelligently directed the ball towards Ward and his header beat Cech and went in off the far post. Cardiff were sensing a famous win at that point, but substitute Lucas Torreira soon set up for Lacazette to score his first goal of the season with a thumping finish.

