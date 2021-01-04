EPL: Arteta delighted with Arsenal's splendid 4-0 win over West Brom

The Gunners ran out 4-0 winners at the Hawthorns to make it three victories on the bounce. Mikel Arteta feels confidence is running through his Arsenal squad and is one of the keys to their upturn in form.

The Gunners have had an excellent festive period, as wins over Chelsea and Brighton eased talk of a relegation battle and they made it three victories on the spin with a 4-0 mauling of West Brom. Kieren Tierney set the Gunners on their way with an excellent solo strike on 23 minutes, with Bukayo Saka doubling the lead five minutes later following an excellent team move.



Mikel Arteta

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in quick succession just after the hour mark to secure the win. "It was a convincing win. To win three on the spin over Christmas in the Premier League is not easy," Arteta told BT Sport.

