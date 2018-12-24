EPL: Ashley Young hails interim boss Solskjaer after 5-1 win
The post-Jose Mourinho era started in style as United scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in May 2013
Ashley Young hailed the impact of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a crazy week at Manchester United ended in a five-star show against Cardiff. The post-Jose Mourinho era started in style as United scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in May 2013. "I don't think he [Solskjaer] has stopped smiling," United captain Young said after the 5-1 win in the Welsh capital.
"He was like that as a player. He always has a smile on his face and I think that can reflect down on to the team, which is a good thing. Ole has come in and we were preparing in the right way for a game, even though it's been a crazy week," Young added.
"There was only a couple of days from when he came in, but as professional players you go out to train and want to turn the loss against Liverpool into a win. After a performance like that I am sure he will be delighted."
