EPL: Ashley Young hails interim boss Solskjaer after 5-1 win

football

The post-Jose Mourinho era started in style as United scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in May 2013

Ashley Young and Solskjaer

Ashley Young hailed the impact of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a crazy week at Manchester United ended in a five-star show against Cardiff. The post-Jose Mourinho era started in style as United scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in May 2013. "I don't think he [Solskjaer] has stopped smiling," United captain Young said after the 5-1 win in the Welsh capital.

"He was like that as a player. He always has a smile on his face and I think that can reflect down on to the team, which is a good thing. Ole has come in and we were preparing in the right way for a game, even though it's been a crazy week," Young added.

"There was only a couple of days from when he came in, but as professional players you go out to train and want to turn the loss against Liverpool into a win. After a performance like that I am sure he will be delighted."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever