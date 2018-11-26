EPL: Aubameyang helps Arsenal maintain unbeaten run

football

Unai Emery's side took the lead through Jefferson Lerma's own goal before Josh King equalised on the stroke of half-time at Dean Court

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (second from left) celebrates after scoring the winner against Bournemouth with teammates during an English Premier League tie yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended Arsenal's unbeaten run to 17 matches with the goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Bournemouth yesterday.

Aubameyang netted his eighth league goal of the season midway through the second half to lift the fifth placed Gunners within a point of the top four in the battle to qualify for Champions League. After three successive home draws against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Wolves, it was essential Arsenal got back to winning ways.

Emery left German playmaker Mesut Ozil on the bench and was without French striker Alexandre Lacazette due to a groin injury. But Arsenal were still strong enough to consign Bournemouth to a third successive defeat as Emery's decision to switch to a back three for the first time paid dividends.

