EPL: Captaincy issue not a major concern for Chelsea boss

Cahill was in the Blues' squad for the first time this season, but did not feature, at PAOK and could again return to being outside the squad for today's Premier League clash at West Ham

Maurizio Sarri

Cesar Azpilicueta assumed the captain's armband on Thursday night but Maurizio Sarri still will not confirm his permanent Chelsea skipper. Azpilicueta began on the substitutes' bench at PAOK, but came on and took the captaincy from Willian in the second half as Chelsea began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win in Greece.

With Gary Cahill, skipper under Sarri's predecessor Antonio Conte, out of favour and ready to leave in January if his exile continues, there is intrigue over the captaincy — although not from Sarri who barely considers the matter important.

Asked whether Azpilicueta was now his permanent captain, the Italian said: "I don't remember who was the captain at the beginning of the game. Who was the captain? Willian. "And in the second part, Azpilicueta. I don't know. I don't remember. I understand that in England it is important. For me it is not so important."

