Search

EPL: Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 to continue perfect run

Aug 27, 2018, 09:06 IST | PA Sport

The Magpies thought they had banked a point when substitute Joselu headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Eden Hazard's penalty seven minutes earlier

EPL: Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 to continue perfect run
Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Newcastle United during an English Premier League encounter yesterday. Pic/AFP

Deandre Yedlin's late own goal preserved Chelsea's perfect start to the new the EPL season with a narrow 2-1 win over stubborn Newcastle United to snatch three points. The Magpies thought they had banked a point when substitute Joselu headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Eden Hazard's penalty seven minutes earlier.

However, their joy was short-lived when Yedlin could only help Marcos Alonso's drive into his own net with three minutes remaining as Rafael Benitez's ultra-defensive masterplan failed to deny the visitors a first league win at St James' Park since December 2011 in front of a crowd of 51,791.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-d

Tags

english premier leaguefootballsports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK