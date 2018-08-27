EPL: Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 to continue perfect run
The Magpies thought they had banked a point when substitute Joselu headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Eden Hazard's penalty seven minutes earlier
Deandre Yedlin's late own goal preserved Chelsea's perfect start to the new the EPL season with a narrow 2-1 win over stubborn Newcastle United to snatch three points. The Magpies thought they had banked a point when substitute Joselu headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Eden Hazard's penalty seven minutes earlier.
However, their joy was short-lived when Yedlin could only help Marcos Alonso's drive into his own net with three minutes remaining as Rafael Benitez's ultra-defensive masterplan failed to deny the visitors a first league win at St James' Park since December 2011 in front of a crowd of 51,791.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-d
Ishant Sharma's romantic love story