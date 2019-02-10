EPL: Chelsea clash is like a final, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

football

City are placed second behind Liverpool with 62 points, while Chelsea are fifth with 50 points

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to treat their today's Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium as a final. City are placed second behind Liverpool with 62 points, while Chelsea are fifth with 50 points.

Maurizio Sarri's side went down to Arsenal and Bournemouth last month before registering a 5-0 win over Huddersfield earlier this month. "As a spectator I try to figure out what the managers wants to do and if it works. I see Chelsea and I can understand what they want to do and they do it," Guardiola said.

"Maybe for other people they don't know exactly what they want to do, but when you see the team, the players they have, the squad they have, the best strikers in the world, the best midfielders in the world, a good 'keeper, experienced defenders, good organisation. "Tomorrow's game is a final for us and we have to play in that way," he added.

