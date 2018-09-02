EPL: Chelsea cruise, Liverpool manage narrow victory

football

A huge error from goalkeeper Alisson Becker threatened to halt Liverpool's early season charge, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a 2-1 win at the King Power

Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Bournemouth during an English Premier League tie on Saturday. Chelsea won 2-0. Pic/AFP

Liverpool and Chelsea saw off stiff resistance from Leicester and Bournemouth respectively on Saturday to continue setting a fast pace at the top of the Premier League with four wins from four games.

A huge error from goalkeeper Alisson Becker threatened to halt Liverpool's early season charge, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a 2-1 win at the King Power. Chelsea had to wait until 19 minutes from time to break down Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge before the in-form Pedro Rodriguez opened the scoring and Eden Hazard sealed the points in a 2-0 win.

Liverpool's wins against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton had been built upon not conceding with new recruit Alisson more than playing his part. But the Brazilian number one was caught trying to dribble past Kelechi Iheanacho and the Nigerian squared for Rachid Ghezzal to set up a grandstand finish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever