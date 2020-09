EPL: Chelsea defeat Brighton to start on winning note

Chelsea's English defender Reece James celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton. Pic/AFP

Chelsea defeated Brighton 3-1 on Monday (local time) in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Falmer Stadium.

Jorginho, Reece James, and Kurt Zouma registered goals for the Blues while Leandro Trossard scored the only goal for Brighton.

The first goal of the match came in the 23rd minute as Jorginho converted a penalty into a goal. Chelsea's Werner was brought down inside Brighton's penalty box, and as a result, the penalty was awarded to Chelsea and Jorginho did not make any mistake in converting the penalty into a goal.

The first half did not see any more goals and as a result, Chelsea went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

In the 54th minute of the match, Brighton got the equalising goal as Trossard got among the scoring charts for the hosts. Tariq Lamptey gave a lovely ball to Trossard and the winger converted the opportunity into a goal.

However, in the 56th minute, Chelsea once again managed to get ahead as Reece James got the second goal for the Blues. Jorginho gave an amazing pass to James and as a result, he made an excellent drive into the top corner of the goalpost.

Chelsea got the third goal of the match in the 66th minute as Zouma registered the goal for the Blues. James' out-swinging corner was perfectly capitalised upon by Zouma and as a result, Chelsea managed to extend their lead to 3-1.

In the end, Chelsea went away with a 3-1 win to get three points in their opening match of the 2020-21 season.

Brighton will next take on Newcastle United on September 20, while Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool on the same day.

