EPL: Chelsea hammer Burnley, Arsenal held

football

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored a goal each as Man United beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Everton

Chelsea's Ross Barkley (left) and Alvaro Morata celebrate a goal against Burnley yesterday. Pic/AFP

Chelsea shrugged off the absence of Eden Hazard to hand Burnley another heavy defeat. Eight days after conceding five at Manchester City, Sean Dyche's side endured a second chastening afternoon against one of the Premier League's alpha teams, losing 4-0 at Turf Moor. Alvaro Morata had a host of chances in the first half and scored the opener in the 22nd minute while Ross Barkley, rewarded for his late equaliser against Manchester United last weekend with a start, and Willian added long-range efforts in the second half.

Substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek capped one of the best weeks of his career with a very late fourth. Hazard's continuing back problem was the headline team news, but Burnley welcomed back winger Robbie Brady 11 months after he suffered a serious knee injury, with the Irishman's return further delayed by a frustrating hamstring issue.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal

Luka Milivojevic scored a brace of penalties as Crystal Palace ended Arsenal's winning run with a deserved draw. Arsenal looked on course to record a 12th consecutive win in all competitions after a superb Granit Xhaka free-kick and a controversial Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike cancelled out Milivojevic's penalty on the stroke of half-time. But the Palace captain secured a 2-2 draw when ref Martin Atkinson gave the hosts a second penalty.

Mau Utd 2-1 Everton

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored a goal each as Man United beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Everton.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever