EPL: Chelsea hammer Burnley, Arsenal held
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored a goal each as Man United beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Everton
Chelsea shrugged off the absence of Eden Hazard to hand Burnley another heavy defeat. Eight days after conceding five at Manchester City, Sean Dyche's side endured a second chastening afternoon against one of the Premier League's alpha teams, losing 4-0 at Turf Moor. Alvaro Morata had a host of chances in the first half and scored the opener in the 22nd minute while Ross Barkley, rewarded for his late equaliser against Manchester United last weekend with a start, and Willian added long-range efforts in the second half.
Substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek capped one of the best weeks of his career with a very late fourth. Hazard's continuing back problem was the headline team news, but Burnley welcomed back winger Robbie Brady 11 months after he suffered a serious knee injury, with the Irishman's return further delayed by a frustrating hamstring issue.
Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal
Luka Milivojevic scored a brace of penalties as Crystal Palace ended Arsenal's winning run with a deserved draw. Arsenal looked on course to record a 12th consecutive win in all competitions after a superb Granit Xhaka free-kick and a controversial Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike cancelled out Milivojevic's penalty on the stroke of half-time. But the Palace captain secured a 2-2 draw when ref Martin Atkinson gave the hosts a second penalty.
Mau Utd 2-1 Everton
