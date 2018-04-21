EPL: Chelsea's Antonio Conte hails team spirit after Burnley win

Morata looked set to double the lead given to Chelsea by a Kevin Long own goal when he ran through on Nick Pope's goal 10 minutes after half-time only to place his shot wide



Antonio Conte singled out Alvaro Morata for praise after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Burnley despite the striker missing a golden chance and reacting angrily following his substitution.

Morata looked set to double the lead given to Chelsea by a Kevin Long own goal when he ran through on Nick Pope's goal 10 minutes after half-time only to place his shot wide. Burnley equalised when Ashley Barnes scored but Victor Moses earned Chelsea win, which sees them close to within five points of fourth-placed Tottenham.

"I saw a great team spirit. Olivier Giroud and Morata played a fantastic game with a great sacrifice without the ball. This is the first time that I've tried this solution with the two strikers; I had great responses and for sure in the future it could be a good option."

