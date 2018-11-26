EPL: Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur is a disaster, says Chelsea coach

football

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri declared his side's performance in their 3-1 humbling at Tottenham as a disaster.

The Blues' unbeaten start to EPL was ended as goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min gave Spurs all three points. Alli and Kane put them two up inside 16 minutes before a goal from Son made it three. Olivier Giroud scored a consolation for Sarri's men.

This was a shadow of the Chelsea side that had gone unbeaten in their opening 12 league games. "I knew that we had a lot of problems to solve and I think today it was clear," said Sarri.

"I told the players that we had issues with the approach to the match and today was the same. This was the first problem, today I saw a lot of problems because we played badly — physically, mentally, technically and tactically. We have to try and do something because the defensive phase today was a disaster."

