EPL: Defending champs Liverpool get title defense underway against Leeds United as 2020-21 season kicks off

In this file photo taken on July 22, 2020 Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) raises the Premier League trophy during the presentation following the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on July 22, 2020. Pic/ AFP

Football fans around the world are putting their game face on as the much-awaited Premier League returns for a new season. The stakes are high for defending champions Liverpool who are primed to scale the summit again as the Reds square off with newly-promoted Leeds United in the season opener on September 12th that will be aired on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 12th September 2020 at 7:30 PM.

It is said that getting to the top is not so easy; staying there is more difficult. Can Jürgen Klopp’s men maintain their stride and keep the Cup at Anfield for another season? Meanwhile, Leeds United’s entry into the Premier League will be an extremely elating experience, as the club returns to the league after a long gap of 16-years. Marcelo Bielsa’s men took the football world by storm in the 2019-2020 season and will be looking to dish out a similar performance this season too.

Frank Lampard’s first full-fledged season as the manager ended with Chelsea finishing at the fourth spot in Premier League’s 2019-20 season. With the transfer ban lifted, the Blues have put all their faith in the young guns. The entry of two new mid-fielders, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, have raised the bar for Chelsea and fans are eager to see what’s up next for their favourite team. They are ably supported by new additions to the team in the likes of Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Previous season’s star Christian Pulisic was among the only few players that were retained, but his return to the field is still uncertain owing to injury concerns.

After a consecutive two-season win, Manchester City finished at second position in the 2019-20 season with an 18-point gap with Liverpool. A fresh campaign for Pep Guardiola will be a chance to introspect and work on Manchester City’s weakness from last season, their defence. With newly signed defenders, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake making their position in the team, the world will be eager to see if Guardiola manages to sail the team to the crown.

Manchester United has been reinvigorated with Bruno Fernandes’ entry from Sporting Lisbon kept the adrenaline pumping in all matches. With the new signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, the team’s midfield looks strengthened. To bridge the gap between Liverpool and Manchester City, United will have to retain their post-pandemic form and go on a winning spree.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City, Everton and Wolves will also pose serious challenges and fight for the top 4 spots. Arsenal’s previous season comprised of a lot of hits and misses, as the team finished at eighth place on the points table. With Mikel Arteta’s new plan and with the expectation of Mesut Özil, the playmaker’s return, Arsenal will get an equal ground to prove themselves. Under the leadership of José Mourinho, the Spurs will look at moving forward on the points table. Brendan Rodgers’ phenomenal management has brought Leicester City at such a comfortable position in Premier League and they have certainly attracted all the eyeballs for next campaign. Carlo Ancelotti should continue to improve Everton as he looks to be in charge for the full season.

Premier League fans can catch all the action of the new season, Live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 12th September at 7:30 PM

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news