EPL: Don't flop vs Fulham: Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool

football

Liverpool manager wants his team to completely concentrate on Craven Cottage to keep their quest for first English Premier League title in 29 years on track with just eight games remaining

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Fresh from a momentous Champions League night, Liverpool can continue their feel-good factor into the international break by retaking top spot in the Premier League from Manchester City at Championship-bound Fulham tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's men delighted their manager with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be heavy favourites to make the semi-finals of the Champions League for the second straight season after drawing Porto in the quarters on Friday. But the Reds' immediate focus must be on Craven Cottage to keep their challenge for a first league title in 29 years on track.

Liverpool trail the champions by a single point with just eight games remaining, but with City in FA Cup action at Swansea this weekend, they can put the pressure back on Pep Guardiola's side and take a psychological boost into the two-week break before the title battle resumes.

"That we can beat Bayern, about how we did it, I'm not surprised but I'm really happy we could prove something like that," said Klopp, who will have taken extra glee at beating the Bavarians as a former Borussia Dortmund coach. "So now let's be completely, completely concentrated on Fulham and don't think about what happens afterwards."

Huddersfield move closer to relegation

Huddersfield slipped closer to Premier League relegation as the bottom club blew a two-goal lead in their 4-3 defeat at West Ham, while Burnley are in deep trouble after losing 2-1 against 10-man Leicester on Saturday. Jan Siewert's side looked to have kept alive their faint hopes of beating the drop as they raced into a 3-1 lead in east London. But a second-half collapse culminated in Javier Hernandez's last-gasp winner for West Ham, leaving Huddersfield 16 points from safety with only seven games remaining.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates