EPL: Eden Hazard is a genius, says Maurizio Sarri

Sarri tips Belgium playmaker to be world's best as Chelsea take on Liverpool tonight for second time in the week

Eden Hazard

Maurizio Sarri has tipped "genius" Eden Hazard to become the best player in the world — if he can add extra intensity to his training. Chelsea boss Sarri admitted he "wants everything" from Hazard, urging the Belgium playmaker to wring every last drop of potential out of himself.

Hazard has already scored six goals across seven Chelsea appearances this term, but Sarri continues to maintain that Hazard can still improve. Hazard climbed off the bench to slot a stunning winner as Chelsea sneaked past Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup at Anfield on Wednesday, and should start against the Reds in the Stamford Bridge rematch.

"I think that he is for sure one of the best (players in the world), but I am absolutely convinced that he can improve," said Sarri. "We have seen only 75, 80 per cent of his potential. So, if he's able to improve, he will be the best in the world."

