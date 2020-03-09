EPL: Fab four for Chelsea against Everton

Chelsea powered to their biggest English Premier League win of the season and cemented their place in the top four as Mason Mount and Pedro inspired a 4-0 demolition of Everton on Sunday.

Second win in seven games

Frank Lampard's side won for just the second time in seven league games thanks to goals from Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud in a masterful display at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in fourth place, are now five points clear of fifth-placed Wolves and with nine matches to play, they are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League. It was a vibrant end to a much-needed week of good news for Lampard, whose side knocked out Liverpool out in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday. An injury crisis robbed Lampard of eight senior players but, despite absences including Tammy Abraham, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, Lampartd would be proud pf this clinical performance.



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gestures to fans. Pics/AFP

Mount, Pedro two good

Mount and Pedro were livewires in the final third, while teenager Billy Gilmour, 18, impressed on his first EPL League start. Everton's hopes of reaching the Champions League are fading fast after three games without a victory. Their boss Carlo Ancelotti was back at Chelsea as a manager for the first time since being sacked in 2011. Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea in 2010 and was favourite of Lampard during his two-year reign. But Lampard had already beaten an old mentor in Jose Mourinho this season and Chelsea were quickly on top against another teacher.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever