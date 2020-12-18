EPL: Fantastic Firmino sends Liverpool atop the points table!

Roberto Firmino's 90th minute winner took Liverpool top of the English Premier League as a 2-1 win at Anfield on Wednesday ended Tottenham's 11-game unbeaten league run. Spurs looked set to hold onto top spot and further strengthen their case to be considered contenders for a first league title in 60 years when Son Heung-min's strike on the counter-attack cancelled out Mohamed Salah's deflected opener for the hosts.

Tottenham even had the chances in the second-half to end Liverpool's now 66-game unbeaten home run in the EPL as Steven Bergwijn hit the post and Harry Kane uncharacteristically headed a huge opportunity over. However, Jose Mourinho's men were undone at the death when Firmino rose highest to power home Andy Robertson's corner.

Liverpool are now 66 games unbeaten in the league at Anfield and showed why they remain the favourites in a wide-open title race, but Mourinho still believed Spurs would have been deserving winners had they taken their chances early in the second half.

Jose rues missed chances

"We were so close to a win, not so close to a draw," said Mourinho, who had an exchange of words with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at full-time. "A draw would be a bad result in relation to the performance, so you can imagine how we feel with the defeat. Of course they had more of the ball but when we had it, we knew how to hurt them. We have to score—the second, third goal, we have to score it to kill the game. In matches like these where you don't have 10 chances, just three or four, you have to score three and kill it, which we didn't."

Liverpool are now 66 games unbeaten in the league at Anfield. "Completely deserved," said Klopp of his side's victory. "A really good game against a top side, a counter-attacking monster. You lose one ball and you end up with an 80 percent possibility in your own box so you have to really concentrate."

Arsenal share spoils

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spared Mikel Arteta from yet another Emirates Stadium nightmare as the Arsenal captain rescued a 1-1 draw against Southampton after Gunners defender Gabriel was sent off.

66

No. of games Liverpool are unbeaten in the EPL at Anfield

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news