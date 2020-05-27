EPL footballer Hamza Choudhury spends Rs 46.5 lakh for a pair of guard dogs

Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury has bought a pair of guard dogs for a whopping GBP 50,000 (approx Rs 46.5 lakh). The England footballer purchased a Belgian Malinois and a German Shepherd from renowned security firm K9 Chaperone, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

He is the latest player to beef up security, just after Tottenham star Dele Alli's house was burgled. The firm Hamza bought the dogs from, has already supplied similar guard dogs to footballers Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Rio Ferdinand. Hamza's partner Olivia Fountain recently shared the below picture on Instagram of their guard dogs.

Meanwhile, Midlands-based K9 said on its website: "We are renowned for supplying trained dogs to the very highest quality that offer both security and love to their new families in an often unpredictable society. Our client base also includes premiership footballers, international rugby players, pop stars and people working in high risk environments. Buying a dog is a huge commitment, especially one that is fully trained to be loving family pet as well as a home protector."

